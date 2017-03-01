Storms cause problems in McDowell County

High winds from severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 left devastation in their wake across McDowell County. Officials with the Emergency Operations Center said there was major damage in the Bradshaw, Matewan and Iaeger areas. The walls on the upper floors of one building in Iaeger collapsed into the roadway.

Dispatchers said there were phone issues throughout the county. There were also more than 6,100 homes without power. Crews from Frontier and Appalachian Power are working to restore service. Cell phone service has also been affected.

Officials said most roads appear to be open, but Route 52 has area that have debris in the roadway. Bradshaw and Iaeger have some roads that are blocked, but fire crews have been working to clear the way. Right now there are no reports of any injuries.