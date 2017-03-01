With added winds, truck drivers take extra caution

Southern West Virginia has experienced a roller coaster of weather patterns recently. The windy conditions out there cause every driver to slow down, but truck drivers take extra caution.

With heavy rain truck drivers make sure to leave room between them and the care in front of them. On top of that, they say it is important to be aware of the windy conditions.

One local truck driver says how he maintains control during windy conditions.

"I just hold on and slow down, try to keep your truck in the middle of the road as much as possible and when it comes across is bows the truck so you have to hold on tight," Joon Williams said.

While the worst of it is behind the area of Southern West Virginia, Police are urging all drivers to take it slow. If necessary people should use their flashers.