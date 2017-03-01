High winds pose a threat as severe storms close in

High winds means trouble for power lines. So electric companies like Appalachian Power are preparing for the worst, to make sure you are not left in the dark. They'll even be bringing in extra crews.

"So our plan for dealing with that is to have crews on alert ready to move into areas that do have problems," said Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye.

For the latest on power outages across our region go to AEP.com or click the outage map link below.

You can pinpoint the location of power outages and how many people are affected. You can also find out when power is expected to be restored. AEP crews usually focus on the problems that will restore electricity to the largest number of customers first.