Fayetteville raising funds to restore historic high school building

Fayetteville officials have renewed an effort to restore the old Fayetteville High School building.
Mayor Dennis Hanson and the school preservation board announced a drive Monday to raise funds for the restoration. To date, the board has raised more than $343,600.
Board member Sharon Cruikshank says the goal is to raise $1 million for the first phase of restoration.
What exactly the old school will be used for hasn't been decided, but Cruikshank says the board wants to see it serve "the community at large."
The school was built in 1923 with sandstone by local stonemasons. The building was first used as a high school and then as a middle school before it was closed in 1999.

