Life After Loss: Rainbow Babies

It's a taboo topic that overshadows a new life. The life born after a loss - rainbow babies. It's something that hits close to home at 59news. We're opening up the conversation about how to overcome tragedy and welcome a new life, and even sharing our own personal struggles.

The loss of a child is sometimes referred to as a dark storm. Cindy Chamberlin's storm started when she was 29 weeks pregnant with her daughter Jordan.

"We had the level two ultrasound and had seen some things that weren't quite right with her heart. We went to Cleveland, and she was diagnosed three days later with Trisomy 18," Chamberlin said.

Trisomy 18, also known as Edwards Syndrome, is a genetic disorder. Chamberlin said, "90% of babies don't make it to their first year with Trisomy 18, and about 50% of babies with Trisomy 18 don't make it to delivery."

Jordan did make it to delivery; she lived three days in the hospital before passing away in her father's arms. That was the storm in the Chamberlin's lives, after their storm, was a rainbow of hope. "Rebecca Jordan is our rainbow baby, and she was born 14 months after Jordan passed away," Chamberlin said.

From losing a child - to welcoming new life - the journey was anything but easy. "Everybody is like 'It's gonna be fine, it's gonna be fine.' Everybody else wants the happy ending for you because they're scared of your grief, and they're scared of seeing you sad," Chamberlin said.

Cindy and her family did get that happy ending - something our own Heidi Moore is hoping for as well. "There is so much fear that goes into every aspect of being pregnant again," Moore said.

Heidi is pregnant with her own rainbow baby, after losing her daughter Lillian last year to a rare form of cancer. Talking with Heidi about Lillian became a taboo topic for the people in her life, afraid to shatter what they thought were the delicate memories of Lily's bright but short life. But in a blog written by Moore, she said it's a topic she wants people to bring up.

"You keep talking about them. That's what you do. One of my family members even said, 'I try to avoid bringing up Lillian or bringing up anything that might remind you of Lillian because we don't want to remind you and make you upset.' And I sit there and think, 'You think I forget? You think there's not a second in my life where I don't think about her? Or you think there's a second I don't remember my child is dead,'" Moore said.

The message these moms have for other parents going through this situation? That there is life after the loss of a child.

"The light at the end of the tunnel will start getting brighter and brighter and brighter. And then one day you will just all of the sudden go, 'I didn't even think about cancer or SIDs or a problem today.' They'll always be in the back of your mind but it'll happen less and less and less," Chamberlin said.

"One of the biggest things I've been battling with is what happens after? What happens when we get Zoey home and how do we handle the fact that she does have a sister? How do we incorporate Lillian into Zoey's life without making Zoey's life all about Lillian? I think that's going to be my biggest fear," Moore said.

Chamberlin added, "We've always talked about Rebecca as our rainbow baby, but we've never told her she's our rainbow baby. But, she loves to draw rainbows. From the time she could draw, if you give her a piece of paper she will just draw a rainbow every single time. And it's, to me, my 'God wink' from Jordan, letting us know that she's okay."

If you're a parent experiencing loss, you can visit pregnancylossdirectory.com.