DMV Kiosk Now Available in Beckley

Technology that can potentially save drivers a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles is now in Beckley.

A ribbon was cut to officially open the new DMV kiosk inside the Sheetz store on Eisenhower Drive on Tues. Feb. 28, 2017. Drivers can renew their registrations and licenses at the kiosk.

Pat Reed, DMV commissioner, said this technology is like an ATM machine for DMV customers.

"We have the regional office and online services, but the kiosk allows them to walk right in and use the machine," Reed said.

The DMV kiosk is the only of its kind available in the Beckley area. But Reed said more are being added, statewide.

