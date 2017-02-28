New Adventure Resort In The Making In Mercer County

There's a new adventure resort in the making for outdoor lovers in the 2 Virginias. The Kairos Resort is located outside of Glen Lynn, Virginia and it's also near the West Virginia line outside of Princeton. It's in both Giles and Mercer Counties. The resort has more than 40 miles of trails and paths and more than 1,500 acres of land. You can go horseback riding or bring your mountain bikes, ATV, and UTVs to go riding. The first big event being held there is called the New River 500, which is happening April 8th and 9th of 2017.

Shawn Hash with the Kairos Resort said, "It's a dual sport motorcycle event and a off road event based here on the property. It will be 2 days of riding for both dual sport motorcycles riders, UTVs, and ATVs."

The grand opening will be the weekend before memorial weekend in May. Their goal is to create lifelong memories at the resort for families.

For more information on the upcoming event you can go to New River 500 Facebook page.