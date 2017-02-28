West Virginia's Veterans Assistance Secretary Speaks On Proposed Budget For Veterans Services

West Virginia's Veterans Assistance Secretary Dennis Davis stopped by the Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Cabinet Secretary Davis spoke about how the state's budget will impact service to veterans. Davis served in the army from 1964 to 1966. Davis said Governor Jim Justice proposed 10.3 million dollars in the budget for veterans services.

Davis said, "Hoping that the legislature will concur with his recommendations on our budget. With that 500 million deficit that we are currently faced with, we are not sure exactly how that's going to look like. We remain optimistic that we will be fully funded but there's no guarantee to anyone that that's going to happen. We're hopeful and we're looking forward to that and that's what we are working on at the present time."

If the proposed budget is approved, the services at the 17 regional offices in West Virginia will continue. It will also help fund a new nursing facility for veterans in Beckley

Davis said, "For their service which we are grateful, we think that we should provide those benefits and services that they need."

Dennis spoke with West Virginia State Council President for Vietnam Veterans of America, Dave Simmons. Simmons served beginning in 1969.

Simmons said, "I'm really enthused about his enthusiasm to get care for veterans. The biggest thing we're working on course you know is the Beckley nursing home. Cabinet Secretary Davis has jumped right on board with that fight for us too."

Davis said if there's a decrease in funding for the 2017 fiscal year, then they would have to close some of their offices and downsize.

The last day of session for the West Virginia Legislature is April 8, 2017.