Gov. Justice Propose Cigarette and Soda Taxes

With the state in a nearly half of a billion dollar shortfall, Governor Justice proposed several taxes to generate money back into the state. Residents weighed in on what they think about his Better Health Initiative to tax sugary drinks and cigarettes.

"It's a huge problem and anyone who denies it is blind, they can't see what's around us," said a Raleigh County Resident, John Johnson. Johnson said he sees West Virginia's growing obesity problem, and Governor Jim Justice is pitching a new tax plan to handle that problem, and the budget deficit. Justice proposed a one cent tax on every ounce of sugary drinks sold in West Virginia, hoping it will generate $85 million into the state. On top of that, he wants to tax cigarettes .50 cents believing it could bring in another $48 million.

"I think anything that is taxed that is unhealthy for residents is a good thing," said a concerned resident, Scott Bellis. With paying .50 cents more for cigarettes people will have to pay $1.28 for every gallon of soda you buy and people aren't happy with these taxes. "Not really looking forward to it, I drink a lot of soda and I am a smoker, and I feel like they keep taxing and taxing and taxing," said Chad Eldredge. Eldredge isn't alone, some West Virginians are convinced there are better ways to balance the books. "They should just go ahead and put 6 percent back on food and let everybody pay tax, not just the chosen few," said a Raleigh County Resident, Violet Baldwin.

The Governor argued these taxes could help improve residents' health, but people 59 News spoke with people who said a tax won't change their habits. "I'm not going to quit drinking it, I'm going to have to pay it but it's still not right," said Danny Basham.

On top of these taxes, Governor Justice proposed adding taxes on Department of Motor Vehicles fees believing that will help with the budget crisis.