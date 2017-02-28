Preventing the Flu in Day Care Centers

At Busy Bees Daycare Center, they start teaching the kids how to wash their hands as infants. Kylie, a three year old, told me why she washes her hand. She said "spreading germs 'so you don't spread germs?' (Head shakes no)." Kylie washes her hands frequently throughout the day. She added "When we eat, (Stacie: "you wash your hands after we use the bathroom) head shakes yes."

The best way to prevent yourself from getting sick is to wash your hands frequently. According to the CDC, the best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get the flu shot. And everyone older than 6 months should get the flu vaccine. Stacie Burke, Busy Bees childcare center owner, does not allow kids when are sick to come in. She told us "No, cause we have it in our parent handbook that if they have a fever over um 101, they can not come in."

The CDC also recommends to stay home when you're sick, to cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze and cough, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Burke told us that she teaches hand washing to kids because it cuts back on germs and keeps them healthy.

