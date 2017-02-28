How to Prepare for Strong Winds

It's important you get ready for those high winds now. The winds are going to be between 40 and 50 miles an hour, and gusts will be near 70 mph on March 1, 2017. That means you should tie down any deck furniture, garbage cans, trampolines, or basketball hoops and anything else that can blow away. We could even see some hail. That could be damaging for vehicles and homes.

"When you see winds that are gusting that high, what happens is that things that are outdoors, such as garbage cans, patio furniture, or basketball hoops, things of that nature need to be secured because the wind can blow them down," said StormTracker59 Meteorologist Mike Slifer. "Take action now and secure everything to the ground, and move things inside if possible."

High winds can also cause power outages. To find out where the outages are in your area, Appalachian Power has a mobile friendly map. That will allow people to pinpoint the problem and get an estimated repair time.

If you are in the eastern part of the state, First Energy also provides a map to help find the communities without power.