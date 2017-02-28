The 45th Annual Chick-Fil-A YMCA Biddy Buddy All-Star Basketball Tournament tips off Saturday

The Greenbrier Tennis Showcase is only a few days away. America's Resort is gearing up for their first big event of the summer Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Mountaineers baseball earns spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996.
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
Former basketball standout Kevin Pittsnogle is among eight people selected for induction into the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame.
Kentucky will travel to West Virginia and Kansas will host Texas A&M in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The WVU Coach's Caravan made it's annual stop in Beckley, WV on Thursday, May 25th. The coaches stopped in at Calacino's for a few hours to meet and greet some of their biggest fans. Head football coach, Dana Holgorsen, basketball coach, Bob Huggins, Athletic Director Shane Lyons along with a number of others signed autographs and talked about their upcoming seasons.
Kentucky will host Virginia Tech next season in the first meeting between the schools since the Wildcats beat the Hokies in the 1996 NCAA second round on their way to the national championship.
Former University of Houston receiver picked to lead the Mountaineers' receiving corps for the 2016 season.
