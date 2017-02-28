The 45th Annual Chick-Fil-A YMCA Biddy Buddy All-Star Basketball Tournament tips off Saturday

Kids from 60 basketball teams across West Virginia and surrounding states hit the hardwood this weekend for The 45th Annual Chick-Fil-A YMCA Biddy Buddy All-Star Basketball Tournament.

The tournament will be divided into five age divisions ranging from 4th to 8th grade. Teams will play at five location across the Raleigh County (YMCA, WVU Tech, Woodrow Wilson High School, Appalachian Bible College & Memorial Baptist Church) for a chance to play in the championship on Sunday.

The action gets underway at 3:00pm on Friday March 3rd; 9:00am on Saturday, March 4th; and 10:00am on Sunday, March 5th. For more information, visit the tournament page at www.ymcaswv.com.

If you are interested in attending, the cost for Saturday is $5 dollars and $10 dollars for a weekend pass. All proceeds go to the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.