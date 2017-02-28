Oak Hill continues their preparation for Needles Eye Park

Oak Hill moves into the acquisition phase of the land needed for Needles Eye Park. The park is going to be about 300 acres in size and it will have hiking, biking trails, bouldering and rock climbing sites.

The community of Oak Hill will maintain and operate the park. One of the benefits with the park is it will extend tourism into winter, because that's when rock climbing season is.

Oak Hill City Manager , Bill Hannabass says some of the land needs to be modified.

"We're looking to do as little as possible because nature has done a wonderful job already. It's a beautiful beautiful area, but what we want to do is make the access easier for the public to gain access to the property," Hannabass said.

West Virginia Land Trust will transfer the park to Oak Hill in June.