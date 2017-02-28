West Virginia spring forest fire season starts this week - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia spring forest fire season starts this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's spring forest fire season starts this week with limits on outside burning.

The season begins Wednesday and runs through May 31. Outside burning is only allowed between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. Burning also is limited to brush, leaves, yard clippings and other vegetative materials.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry says residents could faces fines if a fire they started escapes and causes a wildfire or forest fire. Fines range from $100 to $1,000.

State law requires a safety strip or ring at least 10 feet wide around outdoor fires to prevent them from spreading into woods.

