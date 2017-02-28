Hearing held for man captured in Mount Hope

1 p.m. March 9, 2017 UPDATE:

A man who lead law enforcement officers on a chase through the woods near Route 19 in Mount Hope has a hearing in Raleigh County. Darnell Mitchell was seen in front of Raleigh County Magistrate Jones on Thursday, March 9, 2017. He was wanted on charges from three different counties.

During the hearing in Beckley, felony charges from Raleigh County were dropped because witnesses failed to show up in court. He pleaded guilty to charges of First and Second Offense Driving on a Revoked or Suspended License.

Mitchell was ordered to serve 12 months in jail and pay a $1,000 fine for the second Offense. He was also sentenced to serve six months in jail for the first offense. The two sentences will be served at the same time, which means Mitchell will have to serve at least 10 months.

According to Magistrate Jones, Mitchell had another hearing in Kanawha County on Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: Darnell Mitchell was captured in Raleigh County by law enforcement on Tuesday evening after a chase spanning two counties. He had active warrants for his arrest for various crimes in Fayette, Raleigh and Kanawha Counties including burglary, drug charges and numerous felony and misdemeanor counts of fleeing from the police in vehicles. There was also an active Bail Piece in Fayette County for his arrest after he had failed to appear in court on some of the many charges filed against him.

He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being transported for arraignment in the Raleigh County Magistrate Court.

ORIGINAL STORY: A traffic stop on Route 19 leads to a search for a man investigators are calling armed and dangerous. Mount Hope Police attempted to pull over the car at around noon on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 near the Mount Hope exit. The driver pulled onto the shoulder and that is when the man jumped from the passenger side of the vehicle and ran off into the woods. Officers called for back up from state troopers, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and Oak Hill Police.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested. At around 1 p.m., officials on the scene said the suspect was believed to have made his way through the woods to Route 16 in the Mount Hope area. Investigators said they are looking for Darnell Mitchell, who is wanted in Fayette, Raleigh and Kanawha counties. A witness said they thought they saw Mitchell had a gun. People in the area are advised to use caution and report any suspicious activity.

Tips can be left anonymously with CrimeStoppers by calling 304-255-STOP (7867). Information can also be left online or on your mobile device using the P3 Tips App.