Winds pick up and power outages rise

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Summers, Mercer, Monroe, and Greenbrier Counties until 5 PM, but I wouldn't be surprised if it expires early.

The leading edge of the squall line was the main threat for us this morning. Conditions are steadily improving outside as we begin to move in colder air. Behind that squall line we are seeing steady rain move through. Still, flooding is not a major concern. The severe threat continues to wrap up and now we will begin to see colder air move in allowing any remaining moisture this evening to transition to snow. Accumulations are unlikely.



Damage reports continue to pour into the newsroom. Please send us your pictures and reports if it is safe to do so.

Updates will be made once new information becomes available. Remember, you can stay up-to-date with the StormTracker 59 app!