Drug investigation leads to arrest of two in Tazewell County

A call to check on the health of a person at a local motel leads to an arrest on drug charges. Deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office were told there was also the possibility of narcotics in the room.

When investigators arrived they found pills, suboxone, cocaine and the materials needed to make methamphetamine. The Drug Task Force Meth Unit was called in to clean up the scene. Deputies believe there an active meth lab in the room.

Savanna Kestner, 28 and Josepth Harmon, 39, both of Tazewell, WV were arrested They are charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Cocaine and Manufacturing Methamphetamine. They are being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.