LATEST: Miner killed in fall at Southern Coal mine is identified

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 UPDATE:

Officials with the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training has confirmed that Jason Kenneth Matthews, 43, of Bluefield, VA, was killed at the coal prep plant in the Bishop area of McDowell County.

ORIGINAL STORY: McDowell County Sheriffs confirm that a man has died at a coal preparation plant in the Bishop area. The 911 call came in at around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

The prep plant is operated by Southern Coal Company. According to vice president Patrick Graham, the miner fell to his death. Details on what lead to the accident have not been released. There is still no word on the name of the victim. Investigators from the West Virginia Office of Miner's Health Safety and Training are working with federal mine inspectors to find out what happened.

The mine is owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (D). He released the following statement.

"My heart is heavy with the sad news out of Squire. Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to join us in praying for the lost coal miner and his family Tragic accidents like this just break all of our hearts and our state is grateful to have a close-knit mining community that steps up on these most difficult days"

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) also issued a statement regarding the fatality.

"Gayle and I were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of a coal miner in McDowell County. As a West Virginian, the loss of a coal miner is always heartbreaking. We join all West Virginians in sending our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of the lost coal miner," said Sen. Manchin.