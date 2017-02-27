Justice Twins Sign with WVU Tech

Two local basketball stars are continuing their playing careers on the court and they'll be just down the road from home.

Twin sisters, Brittney and Whittney Justice, from Summers County High School have committed to play basketball at the next level. Both girls will attend WVU Tech this fall.

Earlier this month, both girls surpassed the School's Scoring Record and will graduate as #1 and #2 in the Lady Bobcats' Record Book.

The sisters have been a dynamic duo since they picked up a basketball and look forward to playing together for another four years.

Next up for the Justice Twins, they'll be playing in the Single-A Regional Co-Championship game against the Fayetteville Lady Pirates on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 7 p.m at Summers County High School.