Beckley's Community Relations Committee holds first public meeting

Beckley's Community Relations Committee held their first public meeting tonight in City Council Chambers.

Residents in Beckley are already thinking of ways to improve the city just in time for the warm weather.

"Really glad that people are interested, they're really willing to get involved and do some work and put some elbow grease into it," said Leslie Baker, Parks and Recreation Director.

During Monday's Community Relations Committee's first meeting citizens were able to bring new ideas to the council chambers. Some of the new ideas include building a community garden and improving the city's existing walking trails.

"There was a lot of discussion on the development of community gardens, which we've always been really excited about doing so we're going to take some steps to see what we can do about that," Baker added.

The goal of the committee is to be a positive force of improvement for the city. It was developed as one of Mayor Rob Rappold's new initiatives as Mayor.

"They may see something that may need to be corrected, so it's just a way to elevate our city so that our citizens can be proud to live, work and play in Beckley, West Virginia," said Sherrie Hunter Beckley Councilwoman.

The committee is planning on holding meetings once a month to continue their communication with the public.