McDowell County Sheriff's Office to Become Alternative Sentencing Unit

The current McDowell County Sheriff's Department building is being re-purposed once deputies make the permanent move into the 911 Center.

Gordon Lambert, McDowell County Commission President, said it will become an alternative sentencing unit. He told 59News this means the building will be used like a Day Report center.

"People instead of going to jail and being locked up, they go there and they're sentenced to go there to be drug tested, take classes and different things," Lambert said. "They'll also do some community service hopefully."

The McDowell County Sheriff's Department is expected to move into the 911 Center in the near future. Lambert said installing a heat pump is the final step before deputies can move in.

