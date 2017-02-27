Lake Stephens Season Pass Cost Sparks Social Media Mania

The Raleigh County Recreation Authority has created a social media uproar after announcing season passes for Lake Stephens that many believe are overpriced.

The lake is a popular spot for Southern West Virginians to cool off during the summer months. Michelle Walker, Raleigh County Recreation Authority director, said after adding the Sprinkler Splash Pad Park in 2016 to Lake Stephens, families that came frequently suggested season passes.

But when it was announced on the Lake Stephens Facebook page Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, that one of them would cost $500 per person and $250 for each additional family member, hundreds of angry comments flooded the post.

"It was very negative, of course," Walker said. "A $500 amount you see is like, wow that's extremely high. And I understand that completely."

The season pass includes all water activities like its beach and two water parks, as well as parking. Walker said unless you plan to visit Lake Stephens at least three to four times each week, it's not worth buying them.

"That's not the only way to get in," Walker said. "Our daily rates are the same this year as they were last year, and we plan on adding to it. We're not upping the cost, and we plan on adding more pieces."

The season pass at Lake Stephens lasts from May 27-Sept. 4, 2017.

Walker said the $500 price could change in the near future.

"I've looked at it, I've looked at all options," Walker said. "This season pass wasn't offered to try to be greedy and of course not to gouge."

Walker told 59News no season passes have sold as of Feb. 27, 2017.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.