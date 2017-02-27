Richlands High School Art Students Participate In Memory Project

Art students at Richlands High School are participating in the Memory Project. 35 students received pictures of children in Ukraine who may not have the best circumstances in life. The students completed drawings of the children and they will be sending the pictures they created to them on Friday. The Memory Project is a charitable non-profit organization designed to make children feel important who may live in poverty or in neglected circumstances.

Art Teacher Sydnei Tatum said, "When they get to do these pictures and send them off and someone else gets to see them and appreciate them, they really really put all their energy into it. They turn out really great. I'm proud of them. I couldn't be more proud of my kids for signing up and helping someone else that they don't even know."

They raised more than $500 to be able to send off the portraits.