Labor of Love Mission Continues To Restock In Warmer Conditions After Holidays

While the holiday season is long gone, we wanted to know how food pantries in our region are doing after the big holiday donations.

You might be enjoying the warm weather, and you're not alone. Labor of Love Mission Executive Director Rene Steele and her volunteers told 59News the warm weather has improved working conditions in the mission. They said it's usually pretty cold in the mission in February, because the warehouse doesn't have heat.

Steele said, "If it's warm outside, it's warm in the warehouse. If it's cold outside, it's extremely cold in the warehouse.

The cold is one less thing the volunteers have to worry about as they try to restock after the Christmas Holiday.

Steele said, "We have items that we put into the community and if you put a monetary value to these items not just the food but other items, the personal care items, the clothes, it is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars that we put into Tazewell County."

The mission has been running for 14 years now and volunteer Mary Lester has been with the mission since it opened.

Lester said, "It helps keep people afloat. Our numbers have grown throughout the years for food and need of other things such as clothing. Occasionally, we get a little bit of furniture in every now and then."

They give out food to those in need every third Saturday of the month. Last weekend they served about 500 people.

