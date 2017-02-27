Honoring Hidden Influential Figures

An education about African Americans and their impact on West Virginia was featured at New River Community and Technical College in Beaver, WV on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. New River CTC officials invited Pastor Matthew Watts to speak at all four of their campuses. Watts is the Senior Pastor at Grace Bible Church.

Pastor Watts is a Mount Hope native and grew to love history once he entered the ministry. He focused his talk on hidden figures in West Virginia history, because of the movie with the same name and the main character being from White Sulphur Springs.

"I think my favorite one is Doctor Christopher Payne and because he was an ordained minister," said Pastor Watts. "But he also became very active socially. He established three newspapers, one was in Fayette County I believe, one in Monroe County."

Black History Month wraps up on Tuesday, Feb. 28.