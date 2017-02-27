Woodrow has 3 National Merit Program finalists

A national program that rewards academically talented students has recognized three local students from Woodrow Wilson High School. Julia Henry, Kasey Bowyer and Bailey McInturff are in the running for National Merit Scholarships.

They are among 15,000 finalists. That is down from the 1.6 million students who entered to receive the scholarships by taking the Preliminary SAT which also acts as the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. They each had strong feelings about reaching the final rounds.

"All of my hours of reading and studying and doing math homework that I didn't want to do. It's paid off," said Bailey McInturff

"Rewarding is probably the best word to describe it," added Kasey Bowyer. "Just knowing that all of our hours that went into it has finally paid off."

"I was surprised because the girl who won last year, she just was on such a high level of academia," said Julia Henry. "I didn't think I could win anything that she had won. I was just appreciative that something like this had happened to me."

There will be 7,500 people chosen from the finalists to receive scholarships. There are three types of Merit Scholarship awards. Those include $2,500 scholarships from the National Merit Program, Corporate sponsored awards and College sponsored awards. More information about the National Merit Program can be found at the National Merit Scholarship Corporation's web site.