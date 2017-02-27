Mountain View Christian Player Hits One Thousand Points

It's been a big couple of weeks for Kaelea Smith. Last week, she scored the one thousandth point of her high school career against New Life Christian Academy. Kaelea Smith, Basketball Player, told us "I was always just an athletic kid and I needed something to do with my energy." She developed a love for basketball when she was just 8 years old. She added "I did baseball and soccer, but basketball is what stuck with me."

Her main position is point guard, but Smith says she can double as a shooting guard. Despite some injuries this year, she has managed to average 25 points per game. Scoring a thousand points isn't easy, especially before senior year. Kaelea Smith, said "well it's a great accomplishment. And I'm the only one on record. And just knowing that I'm only a junior, most people accomplish that when they're a senior, it makes me feel really proud of myself."

It's not just a big accomplishment for Smith, her coach is also taking great pride in the accomplishment. Chris Clay, mountain view Christian athletic director, "we're so proud of uh kaelea reaching her thousand point mark. Uh She mentioned uh normally that's uh you know when you get a senior um that's when that accomplishment comes but um she got it a little bit early."

Smith says her goal is to attend Virginia Tech after graduating high school. She said "Well I want to be a vet and they have the biggest veterinarian program." The team has 3 more home games this week before ending the season away on Friday in Lewisburg.