Golden Corral to Open This Fall

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
One buffet style restaurant that is taking the place of Ryan's on Eisenhower Drive is in the process of opening.

Golden Corral was expected to open this April but is now facing some delays. The restaurant will be going under construction in the upcoming months to prepare the space.

Residents in the area say they are excited for the restaurant to open, "I'm glad it's here and it's better than Ryan's, I go to Charleston to go to Golden Corral just to eat dinner sometimes," said Howard Pettinaro.

Golden Corral expects to open sometime this fall. Before then the restaurant is looking to hire a number of management positions. Those positions include a kitchen manager, general manager, and hospitality manager. If you are interested in applying you can send an email to Beckleygoldencorral@yahoo.com.

