Mercer County residents offered opportunity to meet with WV state officials

Princeton, WV man files lawsuit against General Motors in connection with the death of his wife.

Local Chamber of Commerce are giving residents of Mercer County the opportunity to meet with their state officials on Thursday, March 2 in Charleston. The meetings are free of charge of residents are encouraged to participate.

The sessions will be from 2 p.m - 4:30 p.m in the Governor's conference room near the office o the Secretary of State. Remarks from Governor Jim Justice are scheduled during the meeting as well as presentations including: Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Education, The Attorney General’s Office, Secretary of Commerce and Division of Tourism. Residents of Mercer County will have the chance to discuss issues of interest in these sessions.

A reception and dinner with the Legislators will be held at the Charleston Marriott beginning at 6:00PM on the 2nd. Reservations for the dinner are necessary and should be made by contacting either Chamber. The cost for dinner is $60.00 per person.

Contact the Bluefield Chamber at 304-327-7184/email info@bluefieldchamber.com of call the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber at 304-487-1502 for more information