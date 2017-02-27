Creating gas to make a sandwich bag explode

“Does your sandwich bag explode? Most likely not, that’s a good thing, right? Well, my science helper, Madigan and I are going to mix two ingredients, inside a sandwich bag, and it will explode," said Jason Lindsey for Hooked on Science.

"Here’s what you need to do this, some baking soda, place that baking soda onto a napkin and then fold the napkin, like this, a science present, hold it there for me Madigan.

Next, I am going to take my sandwich bag and pour some vinegar inside. Then, Madigan is going to drop the baking soda and napkin on the inside of the sandwich bag, we’re going to zip it up, sit it down like this, mix it up, and something neat is happing on the inside."

POP!

"What kind of reaction caused that Madigan?"

"A chemical reaction."

"Good job! Give me five for science. We mixed together vinegar and baking soda, when we did, a chemical reaction created a new gas called carbon dioxide gas, that gas filled up the sandwich bag, and pop, it went everywhere. Fun science!"