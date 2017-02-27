Plea hearing for murder case held in Fayette County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Plea hearing for murder case held in Fayette County

A trial that was scheduled for a man accused of murder in Oak Hill, turned into a plea hearing on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.  Robert Brown pleaded guilty to a charge of Second Degree Murder in the death of Jamaal Calhoun.  He was killed in the Harlem Heights area Oak Hill in Nov. 2014.

According to Fayette County Prosecutor Larry Harrah, Brown shot Calhoun as revenge for a previous incident between the two men.  He told investigators with the Oak Hill Police that Calhoun had threatened him twice.  The first time was the day before the murder, and the second was the morning the murder happened.  The threats were in connection with the previous incident.

The plea hearing was held in front of the Honorable John Hatcher.  Brown could serve 10 to 40 years in prison for the crime when he is sentenced on March 31, 2017 at 10 a.m.

