Central Baptist Church in Beckley hosts annual Black History Program

The Central Baptist Church hosted their annual Black History Program today in Beckley.

"I'm really excited, it makes you feel good that the choir members have rehearsed and they're excited about performing," said Quincy Madison, Music Minister.

To celebrate Black History Month Madison has chosen to perform songs during Sunday's service written by African American composers or arrangers.

"We're doing a variety of music. We're doing Gospel, some Negro Spirituals, it's all religious music. Some are upbeat songs, some are slow and all of them have a deep, wonderful meaning if you listen to the lyrics and beautiful melodies," Madison added.

Pastor Elect Franklin Hairston is hoping his congregation will learn more about their heritage by singing these traditional hyms.

Today we're taking a step back in history and we'll be singing those songs that got our Mother's and Father's through the journey from slavery down through the Jim Crow and on to the civil rights and on to where we are today," said Hairston.

But they're not only celebrating African American heritage through music. They're also posthumously honoring the first African American fire fighter in Beckley.

"I just want to see the amazement in people's faces. I just want to see them have a really good time in celebrating their heritage of the African American gospel music collection. To me, that's priceless. You can't put a price on that," Hairston added.