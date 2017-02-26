New Trail to Come to Fayetteville - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

New Trail to Come to Fayetteville

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. -

Fayette County is in the works of creating a new trail to better connect the community. 

The Superintendent of Fayetteville has received $400,000 in grant money from the Federal Department of Transportation. With the money the town has decided to create a recreational trail. 

This trail will be four miles long and will continue the downtown area to Oak Hill High School. 

The town believes this is a great way to expand their trail system. "It will be a wide enough trail people can walk, hike, and bike. It will be exciting for the recreational opportunities we have for the people here in the town of Fayetteville," said the Superintendent of Fayetteville, Bill Lanham.

The trail is still in the planning stages but the town hopes to begin work this summer. 

