New Rule in Place for Renewing DMV Fees in Fayette County

Next month a new rule that changes the way people pay for Department of Motor Vehicle registrations will go into effect in one county.

Fayette County will require people to pay in cash for DMV registration renewals. Sheriff Mike Fridley has initiated this change due to many issues with faulty checks.

Problems have caused delays in the DMV process and forced the Fayette County Tax Office to pay out of its general fund. "Accountability and it makes it easy for everybody, other counties have done this and so we have jumped on board and we're going to do that also," said Sheriff Fridley.

This will go into effect on March 1st. People must bring in cash for these fees, but you can bring in checks for other payments within the tax office.