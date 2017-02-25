Hinton's Got Talent holds auditions

Saturday is the first day of talent auditions for the 4th annual Hinton's Got Talent. Auditions took place at the Summers County Memorial Building.

While they have 32 people registered for the auditions today, the event organizers are looking for just twelve contestants for the talent show. Many people auditioning today are singing, dancing or playing an instrument.

"This is our fourth year, as I said our first year we had snow the night before. It was frigid but we had a sold out show and every year sells out so we're hoping this year will too. It just gives back to our community. We give out scholarships to high school seniors at Summers County High School so we're looking forward to this year's event," said Laura Lilly, Hinton Hope Foundation Assistant Executive Director.

The ages of auditioners ranged from young to old, some of the people auditioning today were as young as seven years old.