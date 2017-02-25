Shady Spring Middle School hosts National Archery Tournament

Hundreds of kids are competing Saturday in a National Archery Tournament at Shady Spring Middle School. The tournament is put on by the National Archery in Schools Program and draws in nearly 700 competitors to the area.

Renee Hicks is a senior at Shady Spring High School and Saturday's National Archery Tournament is one of her favorite times of the season.

"I am very excited, this is always a fun time. There are so many kids that come out and compete and it just makes me happy to see everyone out here," said Hicks, Tournament Competitor.

More than 700 elementary, middle and high schoolers from all over the state are competing in the weekend-long tournament. Hicks believes the large scale competition will help prepare the athletes for the upcoming State Tournament at the end of March.

"I think it's amazing. I think it will help them in the long run like it's helped me. I've met so many friends through this, it's unbelievable," Hicks added.

Saturday's tournament is the eighth one put on by Shady Spring Middle School. Proceeds from the competition will help fund the school's archery team, so they can continue to buy items like bows, arrows, and targets for their athletes.

the archers compete on a team level but there are also individual awards so each person strives to do their best while at the same time trying to assist the team," said Chris Payne, Tournament Organizer.

The archers are scored on a national standard for judging. They'll shoot 30 arrows and each arrow has a maximum potential score of ten points. The closer the arrow lands to the bulls-eye, the more points they score.

Archery Coach Barry Meadows is hoping his team will score enough points Saturday to get a bid to the state tournament.

"The parents, the families get to watch their kids shoot and they have I think 700 kids here today shooting so it's almost like the State atmosphere, it's not like the Nationals where you have 12,000 kids, but it's like going to the state tournament," said Meadows.

