New Study Says West Virginia has Highest Percentage of Transgender Teens

LOS ANGELES (WOWK) - A new study says that West Virginia has the highest percentage of transgender teenagers.

The study, put out by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, estimates that 150,000 youth between the ages of 13 to 17 identify as transgender in the United States.

According to the study, West Virginia has 1,150 transgender teens, which is 1.04 percent of the population between the ages of 13 to 17.

The only other state to have a percentage over one percent is Hawaii at 1.01%.

Ohio has 5,900 transgender teens, which is 0.76 percent of the population between the ages of 13 to 17.

Kentucky has 1,850 transgender teens, which is 0.65 percent of the population between the ages of 13 to 17.

You can read the full study here: http://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/wp-content/uploads/TransAgeReport.pdf.