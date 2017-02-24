Herpes outbreak forces some wrestlers to wait to compete - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Herpes outbreak forces some wrestlers to wait to compete

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Some high school wrestlers will have to wait before competing in this weekend's state tournament in Huntington due to a herpes outbreak at a regional championship last week.

News outlets report that decided to postpone wrestling among the Class AAA 145-, 152- and 170-pound weight classes for at least 18 days to get past the incubation period of herpes simplex virus type 1. A common infection caused by personal contact during wrestling, the condition can cause lesions on the head, neck and shoulders.

West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan, who made the decision Thursday, says he will meet with tournament director Bill Archer to determine when those weight classes will be rescheduled.

Officials say the outbreak occurred at last week's Region IV Championships at Parkersburg South.

