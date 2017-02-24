Justice Continues Feud with Ferns with Colorful Language - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Justice Continues Feud with Ferns with Colorful Language

CHARLESTON, WV -

Today in a radio Town Hall meeting on Metro news radio, Governor Justice (D) discussed his ongoing feud with State Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns (R-Ohio County).

Justice compared himself to a grizzly bear walking in the woods with a barking, nipping poodle walking behind him:

Justice said, "Basically at some point in time, if I'm the poodle, I'm concerned that the grizzly bear, at some point in time is just going to get tired of all the tweeting and the little crap that's going on and turn around and eat your a**."  

When Ferns was asked what he thought of the comment, he responded, "Well, I'm embarrassed for the Governor. He's had to resort to name calling and empty threats."

