McDowell County Holds Emergency Open House

The McDowell County Local Emergency Planning Committee held an event to help the public understand emergency situations.

Jackie Fairbanks, a Roderfield native who attended, said she's experienced several disasters growing up in McDowell County.

"The floods of course, power outages during the storms, wind," Fairbanks said.

That's why she came to the McDowell County Local Emergency Planning Committee and Office of Emergency Services open house at the 911 Center. She and others got to speak with emergency workers like police, firefighters and EMS crews.

Angela Workman, McDowell County Office of Emergency Services deputy director, said the location of the county makes the committee essential for its safety.

"This area is so isolated from other parts of the state," Workman said. "If something happens, we need to be able to prepare and respond to what's going on. And it's important for the people to know what they need to do."

Events like these that help emergency officials in McDowell County reach one of their ultimate goals of getting the community more involved.

"The public has to have faith in their community," Sgt. R.A. Daniel, West Virginia State Police trooper, said. "The public is a part of their community. Just like we rely upon the public giving us information on crime tips, we also rely upon them to help us when there are other issues in the community."

"It's a good thing," "Fairbanks added. "I think people need to be involved, they need to know what to do, where to go, who to call. I think it's a really good thing for the county."

The McDowell County Office of Emergency Services and Local Emergency Planning Committee meet every three months to discuss ideas for disaster preparation.

