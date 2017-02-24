Local Cities are Saving Money on Snow Removal

Throughout southern West Virginia, we've seen a lot more rainy winter days than snowy ones. With less snow, it's saving local cities a lot of money. Bill Hannabass, Oak Hill City Manager, told us, "There's some things that are hard to account for dollar wise, but uh some of the figures that we have in front of us already. Our our overtime expenditure for labor for removing snow is down about 11 thousand so far. Uh the salt that we've used uh is down about six thousand five hundred."

Snow plow drivers for the city have already seen the benefits of having a mild winter. Brian Meninger, Oak Hill City Streets Employee, said " spending more time with the family, um, taking a few days off, relaxing and resting." Oak Hill has already put to use the extra money that they've saved for other projects. Bill Hannabass, added " We've built restroom facilities and a concession stand area for our amphitheater. it comes back in the form of other services such as you know the dog park we're getting ready to construct. And frankly I think it's services that are more appreciated uh of more value to the average resident. " The city is also looking at saving money on paving the streets, maintenance for city vehicles, and seeing less house fires.

