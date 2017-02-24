Chuck Mathena Center gears up for Rhythm of Dance

A box office hit is returning to the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

The Rhythm of Dance music extravaganza will hit the stage for a second time on March 7th at 7 p.m.

The show features a live band, singers and 20 dancers from the National Dance Company of Ireland.

Its considered one of the most popular shows worldwide and the marketing director says roughly Four million people have witnessed the show.

"They were here two years ago the show was a sell out mach 7 they are coming back for their second show here ever and its on its way to being a sell out and i swear it's the best show we have ever had here outstanding, Debra McCarthy said.

Tickets are 30 dollars and groups of ten get a 10 percent discount ---- the show takes the stage on march 7th at 7pm