Mystery Mayan Medallion is at the Youth Museum

The youth museum in Beckley has been invaded by the Yucatán peninsula. The Mayan medallion mystery exhibit teaches kids a variety of things about the ancient Mayan civilization. Like using the sun to tell time, astronomy, and discovering all the different types of insects, flora and fauna. There's a scavenger hunt where the kids can put clues together and figure out the mystery behind the Mayan medallion. The exhibit has only been open for a few weeks and so far many families have come to solve the mystery. Leslie Baker, Youth Museum Director, told us "I was actually here with my grandson last weekend and I think we were here for over an hour. He went through absolutely every aspect that there was. It's really enjoyable, they're learning and they don't really, you know, kids don't really realize that's kind of the philosophy of a children's museum that we educate but it's so much that they don't really realize that they're learning." The exhibit runs through August 31st.