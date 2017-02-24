Tamarack Job Fair

Tamarack is looking to fill positions for their upcoming busy season. They are looking to fill about 20 positions. Positions are full time, part time and even seasonal. Job Openings are within all fields, like maintenance techs, line cooks and retail associates. If you're interested, they ask that you bring your resume and be ready for an on-the-spot interview. Deaner Williams, retail director of tamarack, told us "Well the importance of job fairs is to give everyone an opportunities to find jobs but also just to let people know a little bit more about tamarack. A lot of people who come to a job fair have never been here before." If you didn't hit the fair today, you've got another chance tomorrow from 10am to 3pm in tamarack's ballroom A.