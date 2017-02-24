State Senate passes bill Aimed at Sharing Explicit Photos

West Virginia’s Senate has voted to make it a crime to publicly display, distribute or threaten to disclose sexually explicit or intimate images of someone else without that person’s consent.

The bill, approved 31-0, would make it a misdemeanor subject to fines of $1,000 to $5,000 and up to a year in jail.

A second offense would be a felony.

Sen. Charles Trump says the proposal came from Bethany College students who described the need for it.

He says this apparently is “a statement of the times” in terms morality and technology, where after a couple’s breakup one person may get angry and “blast out” private images by cell phone or internet.

The measure wouldn’t make liable telecommunications or computer service providers that didn’t know images were distributed without consent.

