Two men charged in cross-state narcotics ring

The Beckely-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit was investigating two men who are believed to have been bringing narcotics from Pennsylvania to Raleigh County.  John Sullivan of Beaver Falls, PA and Brian Trent from Raleigh County, WV are facing charges of possession and delivery of a controlled substance.

Investigators searched the suspects motel room and found around $4,000 in pills, suboxone strips and liquid meth.  They also seized $2,000 in cash and the suspects' vehicle.  

The two men are being held in the Southern Regional Jail  Their bond is set at $25,000 each.

