Mild Winter Impacts Snow Removal Businesses In Tazewell County

While we are all loving this mild winter winter, it's causing a major impact on snow removal businesses across our area. Chris Phillips is the owner and operator of C Phillips Enterprises, LLC in Tazewell County. They offer fire wood, tree removal services, and most importantly in the winter, snow removal. Phillips said this mild winter has been tough.

Phillips said, "It's been terrible. I think we've only had 3 snows that we went out on as opposed to the year before where I am thinking 6 or 7 snows that we were able go push to make a little money on. This mild winter is tough on income. With the snow plowing, you get to where you depend on it and then whenever you have the mild winters, it hurts. I'm going to have to rethink and expand my horizons I guess into other things."

Phillips works with owner and operator of Garden Boys Land Improvements Inc., Andy McCann.

McCann said, "It's definitely hurt everybody. Luckily we do other things as far as landscape, contract and stuff like that. Looks like we'll be able to get an earlier start this year."

Phillips said, "A lot of people do a rain dance. We might have to start doing a snow dance."

