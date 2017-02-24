2 arrested on charges of making meth - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

2 arrested on charges of making meth

An investigation into a breaking and entering case from the Roderfield area of McDowell County leads State Troopers to a meth lab.  Investigators were following up on the break-in on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 when they found evidence of a meth lab at a nearby home.

Troopers were able to get a search warrant for the house on Friday.  Inside they found an undisclosed amount of meth.  They arrested Brittany Sharp and Chad Woody.  Both suspects are charged with Operating a Clandestine Meth Lab and Felony Conspiracy.  

Woody and Sharp were arraigned in front of Magistrate Richard VanDyke.  They are each being held on a $30,000 bond.

