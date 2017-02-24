2 arrested on charges of making meth

An investigation into a breaking and entering case from the Roderfield area of McDowell County leads State Troopers to a meth lab. Investigators were following up on the break-in on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 when they found evidence of a meth lab at a nearby home.

Troopers were able to get a search warrant for the house on Friday. Inside they found an undisclosed amount of meth. They arrested Brittany Sharp and Chad Woody. Both suspects are charged with Operating a Clandestine Meth Lab and Felony Conspiracy.

Woody and Sharp were arraigned in front of Magistrate Richard VanDyke. They are each being held on a $30,000 bond.