COLD CASE: Deputies searching for missing man

A man who has been missing for more than a year is still the subject of a search. Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for help from the community to find Chaz Richardson who went missing on Dec. 3, 2015.

Richardson was last seen near his house on Griffith Hollow. Investigators said he went into the woods at the head of the hollow and has not been seen since. He is described as a black man with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Richardson would be 27-years-old now.

Anyone with information on his location or what may have happened to him is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department at 304-255-9300. Tips can also be left with Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867). They can also be left anonymously on your computer, tablet or mobile device using the P3 Tips App.