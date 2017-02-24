Bluestone Park Road closed through April

People who live in the area around County Route 20/2, Bluestone Park Road, will need to be aware of road work scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways will be working to put up a new piling wall along the roadway.

The road will be closed for around two months. It is expected to reopen Friday, April 28, 2017 at 5 p.m. The project will actually be going on until May 12.

The Division of Highways expressed their apologies for the inconvenience the project will cause to residents and guests in the area. Detours will be set up to route drivers around the construction. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs.